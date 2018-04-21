On Friday Night, Global Outage For Twitter Yet Again The error message on the micro-blogging platform read: "Twitter is temporarily over capacity. Please try again later".

Share EMAIL PRINT Twitter last experienced a global outage on April 17 as well. New Delhi: With too many users on Twitter on Friday, the micro-blogging platform faced a global outage yet again at about 11 pm on Friday.



The service, which last experienced an outage on April 17 as something was "technically wrong," was once again offline for half an hour three days later.



The error message read: "Twitter is temporarily over capacity. Please try again later".



The problem was experienced by users on the website as well as the app, on both iOS and Android.



Twitter said that due to an internal issue people were unable to send tweets for about 30 minutes and the issue was resolved.

Earlier today, people were unable to send Tweets for about 30 minutes. We've resolved the internal issue and we're sorry for the disruption. - Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) April 20, 2018

Though the outage was for half an hour, users vented out their frustration and also joked about the global outage. While some complained that they could not send direct messages, others said they could not quote retweet.



A Twitter user attributed the crash to American lawyer James Comey coming under investigation.



"News broke that Comey is under investigation and Twitter immediately crashed," read a tweet.



A user joked, "*Checks all other social media's including Twitter to see if Twitter is down*," while another wrote, "I couldn't even tweet about twitter being down."



This user proudly announced having survived the 'Twitter blackout'.

