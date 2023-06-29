On Elon Musk's 52nd Birthday, A Special Post From His Mother

Elon Musks's mom Maye Musk has also wrote a heartwarming note for her son.

Tech billionaire Elon Musk celebrated his 52nd birthday on June 28. On the special day, his mother Maye Musk picked some throwback pictures from their family album.

In the first pic, little Elon Musk is looking cute as cupcakes. We also get a glimpse of one of his birthday celebrations.

It read, "Happy Birthday, Elon Musk. We have had an extraordinary 52 years of laughing. Your grandfather had the words, keep smiling, on the back of his business cards. It's obviously a family tradition,"

On his birthday, Elon Musk — known for his on-point social media game — tweeted, "42+10". It seems he was indicating his age.

In a follow-up tweet, Elon Musk expressed his gratitude to all fans and well-wishers for sending birthday greetings.

“Thank you for the kind words,” he wrote.

While birthdays are usually about cutting cakes with friends and family, Mr Musk decided to go for an “impromptu training session” with Lex Fridman, who is a Jiu-Jitsu black belt.

Mr Fridaman, who wanted to train with Elon Musk, said that he was with the SpaceX CEO's “strength, power, and skill, on the feet and on the ground.”

“I did an impromptu training session with Elon Musk for a few hours yesterday. I'm extremely impressed with his strength, power, and skill, on the feet and on the ground. It was epic," Mr Fridman tweeted.

I did an impromptu training session with @elonmusk for a few hours yesterday. I'm extremely impressed with his strength, power, and skill, on the feet and on the ground. It was epic. It's really inspiring to see Elon and Mark doing martial arts, but I think the world is served… pic.twitter.com/cq00A9Xnmw — Lex Fridman (@lexfridman) June 27, 2023

The pictures came just days after a video of Mark Zuckerberg's Jiu-Jitsu training caught the internet's attention.

Here's a highlight video of Mark Zuckerberg and I training jiu jitsu. I look forward to training with @elonmusk as well. It's inspiring to see both Elon and Mark taking on the martial arts journey. See the full video here: https://t.co/G1ubUuxILKpic.twitter.com/WsLaRiFf1o — Lex Fridman (@lexfridman) June 25, 2023

Elon Musk had challenged Mark Zuckerberg to a cage fight after a Twitter user suggested that Meta could be working on a rival for the microblogging platform.