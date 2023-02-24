On Camera, Speeding Train Slams Into Truck Stuck On The Tracks In New York

A police sergeant was able to rescue the driver before the train slammed into the truck.

A shocking video showing the moment a freight train slammed into a truck in Haverstraw, New York, has surfaced on social media. The incident took place on Thursday morning after the truck had gotten stuck on the railroad track after the driver had taken a wrong turn. The cops said that the truck driver was able to get a safe distance away before the crash, as per CBS News.

"On the American railways in New York, a freight train rammed a truck," a user on Twitter wrote while sharing the clip.

Watch the video below:

On the American railways in New York, a freight train rammed a truck. pic.twitter.com/R8Mdm4vv8R — dana (@dana916) February 23, 2023

According to the outlet, the police said that the truck, which was carrying supplies to a nearby plant, somehow got stuck on the tracks. A police sergeant was able to rescue the driver before the train slammed into the tractor-trailer and demolished the whole vehicle.

"The operator was still inside on his phone, trying to make arrangements, I guess, to get himself off, did not realize that a train was actually coming northbound. Our sergeant actually alerted him and got him out of the vehicle in time," said Captain John Gould of Haverstraw Police.

"A tractor trailer was coming up New Main Street towards 9W. It kind of bottomed out on the railroad tracks and was stuck," Mr Gould said. "Whatever the load he had on was quite heavy. Just the contour of the road, the bed of tractor trailer got stuck, kind of scraped, which made him stop," he added.

As per CBS News, the locals who witnessed the incident said that they are happy that no one was hurt. Police also stated that they are thankful that nothing hazardous was on the train, or the accident would have been a much different scene. An investigation is still ongoing.

Meanwhile, the video has gone viral on social media. Internet users were shocked to watch the video and many even criticised the driver for a faulty halt near the railway track. "Truck driver 100% at fault, Crossing Rails down/lights flashing, also Traffic Light is Red! Since when can Trains stop on a Dime?!" wrote one user. "That's not how you do it truck driver!" commented another.