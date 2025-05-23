On Camera, New York Influencer Punched In The Head By Stranger

A New York-based influencer was "randomly" punched by a stranger in the head in New York's Upper East Side. Kindra Hall, 44, posted security footage on Instagram and detailed the entire incident and how she struggled to get him apprehended.

In her social media post, Ms Hall said the incident took place at around 10:30 AM (local time) on May 14. Although she was not planning to post the video, Ms Hall, who is also an author, noted there were a "few pieces of the story" she did not share and believed these were important for her "UES community" and fellow New York residents to know.

In the viral footage, Ms Hall is seen walking on the road when a man came from the opposite direction and suddenly attacked her. Soon after being punched, she fell near the road.

She was not on her phone when the incident took place and was not "distracted," the influencer added.

After the incident, Ms Hall started filming the person who tried to walk away. At one point, he turned around and asked her to "follow" him to his residence.

Ms Hall said officials from the New York Police Department (NYPD) took approximately 30 minutes to arrive at the spot. She added that they "acted like it wasn't a big deal" even when she showed them the video with the accused person shouting threats.

Ms Hall said she "refused to back down" and agreed to visit the address the accused person shouted in the video after she told them she had a "headache".

She added, "I can't describe how terrifying that was. Maybe they were hoping I'd refuse and give up?"

In the latter part of the video, the accused can be seen getting handcuffed by police officials at the address he mentioned. He has been identified as Yao Reed, 43.

Ms Hall claimed she sourced the security footage and not the cops. They walked into the nail salon only when she pointed out the CCTV, but she was told that only the owner had access to the footage.

Later, her husband visited the salon and they "happily" got him in touch with the owner, who handed over the footage in "five minutes."

According to The New York Post, Reed has been charged with third-degree assault.

Police officials said they were responding to several "high-priority" calls in the area at the time of the incident, which included shots being fired.

Ms Hall felt "grateful" that things did not turn worse. "I'm grateful it was me and not someone who couldn't take the hit or the fall," she said.

She hoped the accused would get the help and services "he clearly needs."