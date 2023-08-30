On Camera, Lion Spotted Taking A Stroll On Busy Karachi Street

The lion got out of the vehicle while being transported, and the driver reported it to the police.

The commuters in Karachi were aghast on Tuesday evening after they saw a young lion taking a casual stroll on a busy street, after it escaped from a car while being transported, Geo News reported.

A video that has gone viral on social media shows the lion prowling on the busy street, Sharea Faisal, as cars and people pass by.

After making its escape, the lion entered the building's parking area, according to Geo News. The authorities somehow managed to put the lion inside a cage and sent it to safety. When the police arrived, they advised everyone to keep their distance and avoid the big cat, as reported by Geo News.

Law enforcement officers claimed that the lion had been transported in a car when it escaped, and they added that they had detained the driver.

The police also stated that they were trying to contact the staff members of the wildlife department.

The lion was about two years old, according to Deputy Conservator Mumtaz Soomro of the Wildlife Department, Geo News reported.

