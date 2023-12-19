On Camera: Car Performing Dangerous Stunt Flips Over And Crushes 5 People In US

The victims were rushed to hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries.

A group of people in the United States were crushed underneath a car after a video of them showed them hanging out of an SUV that was speeding backwards and performing donuts outside a mall in Colorado. According to TMZ, the incident took place on Saturday night in the parking lot of The Market in Colorado Springs. The disturbing crash was caught on video, which was shared on X (formerly Twitter) by user Ian Miles Cheong. "A Colorado Springs "street takeover" ends about as well as you would expect," the caption of the post read.

The video captured by onlookers showed the black SUV reversing at high speed while five people hung out of the window and out of the sunroof. The driver of the vehicle was performing donuts when the car tumbled over on its side and squashed the passengers against the road.

Take a look at the video below:

A Colorado Springs “street takeover” ends about as well as you would expect. pic.twitter.com/jXVdnNU8bk — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) December 18, 2023

At the end of the clip, the bystanders, who were recording the scene, rushed to the aid of the victims. While one person carried a woman who appeared to be unconscious, others tried to lift the car off the victims trapped underneath it. But the person filming the incident cautioned the group not to flip the car back over. "No, there's someone on the other side! There's someone on the other side, don't flip it, don't flip it!" he said.

According to TMZ, Colorado Springs Police Department officers responded to the scene. "The vehicle rolled over and onto the individuals who were hanging out the windows," they said.

Cops arrested the driver, identified as Marisol Wentling, and charged her with reckless driving. She did not sustain any serious injuries. She has been released on bond.

As for the victims, several were rushed to nearby hospitals to be treated for "serious, life-threatening injuries," police said.

Based on the investigation so far, cops believe the crowd met at the mall specifically to do donuts in the parking lot. The incident, however, still remains under investigation. Police have urged anyone with more information to come forward.