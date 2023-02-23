On Camera, Brazilian Man Kills 7 After Being Laughed At For Losing At Pool

The incident took place on Tuesday and was captured on CCTV.

A horrifying video has emerged from Brazil that shows the moment two gunmen opened fire in a pool hall in Brazil, killing seven people, according to New York Post. Those seven people, including a 12-year-old girl, had laughed at the two men during a pool game, the outlet further said. The incident took place in Sinop City, in the Brazilian state of Mato Grosso, on Tuesday when the men lost two consecutive games. The police are looking for the two gunmen - Edgar Ricardo de Oliveira, and Ezequias Souza Ribeiro - who are on the run.

The video appeared on social media platforms, including Reddit:

(Disturbing and graphic visuals. Viewer discretion is advised)

The Post said that Oliveira had lost a pool game, and 4,000 reais, against one of the men who he later shot dead before he returned with Ezequias and challenged the man for a second time. This time too, he lost.

The second loss triggered laughs from people standing there, which infuriated Oliveira. He fetched a shotgun from a pickup truck while Ezequias lined them up against a wall using a pistol, said the outlet.

Oliveira, 30, then gunned down the pool owner and other people. While six of them died on the spot, seventh victim initially survived but died later in hospital. The entire incident was captured on CCTV installed in the pool hall.

The police have released the names of the victims - Larissa Frasao de Almeida, Orisberto Pereira Sousa, Adriano Balbinote, Getulio Rodrigues Frasao Junior, Josue Ramos Tenorio, and Maciel Bruno de Andrade Costa, the pool hall owner.

The seventh victim was Elizeu Santos da Silva, the Post reported quoting the police.

One woman was spared and kept her hands in the air after the man fled from the spot.

According to the police, the gunmen initially sought refuge in a rural area. They are still on the run.