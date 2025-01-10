On Camera, Baby Deer Wanders Through Smoke In California Wildfires

As wildfires continue to rage across Southern California, consuming vast stretches of land and leaving devastation, a video has captured the plight of wildlife caught in the inferno. Originally shared by NBC LA, the footage shows a baby deer running through smoke-filled streets in Altadena, seemingly lost and terrified. The young animal pauses in confusion, its small frame silhouetted against smoke, before cautiously trotting away, unsure of where safety lies.

Heartbreaking @NBCLA footage shows a deer running through Altadena as a wildfire burns over 10,000 acres. ⁠ pic.twitter.com/kBMeoa38SP — Jacob Wheeler (@JWheelertv) January 8, 2025

The clip has drawn an outpouring of emotion from viewers worldwide.



An X user commented, “I hate that the animals have to suffer. They have no choices in this life. It's so sad.”

I hate that the animals have to suffer. They have no choices in this life. It's so sad. — Queen ChaCha (@QueenChaCha1969) January 9, 2025

“My heart can't handle the animals being impacted. People understand what is happening, animals are just scared .”

My heart can't handle the animals being impacted ????. People understand what is happening, animals are just scared ???? — Kay Marie (@KayBee624) January 9, 2025

Someone said it was a “young mule deer separated from her mom.”

That's a young mule deer separated from her mom. ???? — Michael Dorausch (@chiropractic) January 8, 2025

“Noooo Bambi!!!” a comment referenced Disney's beloved fawn.

The wildfire, one of the most destructive in Los Angeles history, has burned through 30,000 acres of land, including homes, forests, and wildlife habitats. Over 1000 structures have been destroyed, leaving thousands of residents displaced and countless animals in peril. For both humans and animals, the fire's impact has been devastating.



Amid this, the Pasadena Humane Animal Shelter has become a refuge for hundreds of displaced animals. In a recent statement, the Pasadena-based shelter revealed it had taken in over 300 animals, many suffering from burns and injuries caused by the fires.



The shelter reported providing critical care, including pain medication, wound treatment, fluids, and oxygen, to injured animals. It also announced partnerships with other shelters statewide to relocate animals already in their care, making room for displaced pets in urgent need of assistance.



In their release, they urged residents to evacuate their homes to ensure their pets are not left behind. They said they had boarding services and pet food available for evacuees unable to bring their animals to their new location.



A few residents in Altadena have also risked their lives to rescue horses, walking through flames to guide them to safety. In Burbank, the Los Angeles Equestrian Center has become a sanctuary for hundreds of animals, from horses to pigs, evacuated under emergency orders.



Los Angeles Animal Services' six shelters are at full capacity, housing 1,500 animals, while LA County Animal Care's seven centres are nearing capacity.



Since Wednesday, at least 10 people have died in Los Angeles due to the fire.