Olympic Skier Creates Guinness World Record By Skiing 154.49 Metres On Rail Grind

Tjader is a freestyle skier who represented Sweden in the Winter Olympics in 2014, 2018, and 2022.

An Olympic skier has created the Guinness world record for the ‘longest rail grind ski'. Sweden-based Jesper Tjader achieved the feat at Skistar Resort on May 9.

Guinness World Records (GWR) posted the video of his attempt on its YouTube channel. “The longest rail grind ski is 154.49 m (506 ft 10.3 in), achieved by Jesper Tjäder (Sweden), at Skistar Resort in Åre, Sweden, on 9 May 2022," said the caption of the video.

It has received more than 11,000 views and 802 likes.

Users were awed by the skier's efforts.

“That balancing and surfing on the railing was cool and all, but the drift straight into his friend's hug was so sick,” commented a user on the post.

“I want to congrats him,” wrote a second user.

While another user wrote, “that is truly awesome.”

Recently, A British man Steve Keeler from United Kingdom has set the Guinness World Record for the heaviest single-finger deadlift. With this, he broke a 10-year-old record.

According to GWR, Mr Keeler is a martial artist by profession and he made the record in Ashford, Kent, in February 2022.