Man Lifts More Than 120 Kg With One Finger, Breaks 10-Year-Old Guinness Record

A British man Steve Keeler from United Kingdom has set the Guinness World Record for the heaviest single-finger deadlift. With this, he has broken a 10-year-old world record.

According to Guinness World Records (GWR), Mr Keeler is a martial artist by profession and he made the record in Ashford, Kent, in February 2022.

New record: Heaviest deadlift with one finger - 129.50 kg (285.49 lb) by Steve Keeler (UK)



New record: Heaviest deadlift with one finger - 129.50 kg (285.49 lb) by Steve Keeler (UK)

Six discs with one finger, just an average morning's work for the martial artist.

Mr Keeler showed his incredible strength by lifting more than 129 kg with one finger.

During the attempt, he lifted six iron weight discs at once in front of multiple witnesses: a smaller one weighing around 10 kg, one weighing 20 kg, three weighing slightly more than 25 kg each, and one weighing 26 kg, according to GWR.

"It's incredibly painful, but my fingers are strong and I am proud of my lift," Steve said.

Mr Keeler is 48 years old and has been practicing strength training for the last four years. Steve had been doing karate since he was 18 years old, and via judo grips he learned his hand had incredible strength, GWR said.

He holds a 5th Dan black belt in Tsuyoi-Ryu Karate and a 1st Dan black belt in judo. Tsuyoi is a Japanese word for strong and specifies a traditional branch of karate that focuses on authentic full-contact combat.

He found that he could shatter wind bricks with his bare hands having his strong bones. He lifted a set of weights with only his middle finger while playing around with weights. The athlete then decided to look up for the Guinness World Records title.

Mr Keeler dedicated the feat to his late stepfather, according to GWR.