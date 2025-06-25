Advertisement

Body Found In Search Of Swiss Village After Glacier Collapses

Police did not confirm if the remains were of a 64-year-old man who was reported missing in Blatten after it was engulfed by millions of cubic meters of ice, mud and rock.

Read Time: 1 min
The village's 300 residents had already been evacuated earlier in May.
  • Search teams found human remains in the Swiss Alpine village of Blatten
  • Blatten was buried by ice, mud, and rock after a glacier collapse
  • Police are conducting formal identification of the recovered human remains
Search parties combing the Swiss Alpine village that was buried last month after the collapse of a glacier have found human remains, police said.

The village's 300 residents had already been evacuated earlier in May after part of the mountain behind the Birch Glacier began to crumble.

"As part of a coordinated search operation in the Tennmatten area of Blatten, human remains were found and recovered," Valais Cantonal Police said late on Tuesday.

Formal identification of the remains is now underway, the police said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

