'Run, Fight': US University To Students Amid Report Of Shooter On Campus

A gunman reportedly fired shots at the University of Oklahoma in US' Norman, the college said in a tweet today. The University has lifted the emergency after authorities conducted a sweep of the campus.

"OUPD has issued an ALL CLEAR. After a thorough search, no threat was found. There is no threat to campus. Alert has been canceled," the University of Oklahoma said in a tweet.

Students were advised to avoid the South Oval area and to shelter at place as authorities sweeped the college campus for the shooter.

“There is an active shooter at the Van Vleet Oval. Take immediate action now. Run. Hide. Fight!” the college had tweeted earlier today.

Visuals on local media showed multiple police and SWAT tactical vehicles outside the University of Oklahoma.

The incident comes just days after two nine-year-old girls, a nine-year-old boy, two teachers and a school custodian died during a school shooting in Nashville.

School and college shootings are alarmingly common in the United States, where the proliferation of firearms has soared in recent years. There have been 129 mass shootings -- defined as incidents in which four or more people were shot or killed -- so far this year, according to data from the Gun Violence Archive.

Efforts to ban the powerful weapons have run up against opposition from Republicans, staunch defenders of the constitutional right to bear arms.