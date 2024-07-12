Oil Tanker Seized By Iran In 2023 Bound For Oman Port, Shows Tracking Data

Marshall Islands-flagged oil tanker Advantage Sweet had been chartered by oil major Chevron

A Chevron-chartered oil tanker seized by Iran more than a year ago is heading toward the Sohar port in Oman, LSEG ship tracking data showed on Friday.

On Thursday, ship tracking data showed the vessel moving to international waters, with the destination showing as Khor Fakkan in the United Arab Emirates.

The Marshall Islands-flagged Advantage Sweet was boarded by Iran's military in the Gulf of Oman in April 2023 after an alleged collision with an Iranian boat.

There was no immediate comment from Chevron.

The US State Department called in March for the immediate release of the tanker.

