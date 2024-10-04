Office Workers In South Korea, China Turn To Nutrient IV Therapy For Energy

In South Korea and China, office workers are increasingly turning to intravenous (IV) drips to combat fatigue and regain energy, according to a report from MYNews. This practice, known as intravenous nutrient therapy (IVNT), involves a blend of liquid vitamins and saline administered directly into the body.

Initially used for treating cancer, joint health, and growth disorders, IVNT has now found its way into aesthetic medicine, according to a June report from Medical Aesthetics News, a South Korean publication focused on the beauty industry.

The cost of nutrient drips at a clinic in Seoul ranges from 25,000 to 60,000 won (approximately Rs 1,500 to Rs 3,600) per session, lasting about 40 minutes. The clinic recommends a weekly infusion for optimal results.

Another clinic in Seoul lists the Cinderella, garlic, and placenta drips as the most sought-after options among clients. The Cinderella drip, rich in antioxidants like alpha-lipoic acid and Vitamin C, promises to reduce oxidative stress and slow the ageing process.

The garlic drip, which contains Vitamin B1, has a garlicky taste and is believed to help alleviate fatigue, particularly for patients suffering from insomnia. The placenta drip, made from various components of the placenta, including amino acids, aims to enhance skin elasticity in middle-aged women.

A survey by South Korea's Asian Daily found that over half of young people feel mentally and physically drained due to success-related pressures.

Health professionals, however, advise caution regarding IVNT. "Intravenous nutrient infusions bypass the body's filter system, raising the risk of serious reactions like phlebitis," warned Deng Guifang, a nutritionist at Huazhong University of Science and Technology Xiehe Shenzhen Hospital. She recommends focusing on gut-based nutrition and maintaining a balanced diet for better health.