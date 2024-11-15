Tech Tycoon Greg Carr's $25 Million Gold-Domed NYC Penthouse Put On Sale

After nearly 25 years, tech tycoon Greg Carr is bidding farewell to his opulent New York penthouse. Situated atop the lesser-known structure, next to New York City's iconic Flatiron Building, the penthouse is notable for its extravagant gold dome. The 5,777-square-foot apartment is now on sale for $25 million, reported CNN.

The house, with five bedrooms and five bathrooms, is located at 170 Fifth Avenue, constructed in 1898. Originally housing the manufacturing company that successfully introduced the first baby grand pianos to the market in the 1880s, it is also called the Sohmer Piano Building.

"It's really buying a true old New York piece of property," Sotheby's listing agent, Lawrence Treglia, told CNN. "The cupola is iconic. Whenever you see the Flatiron building (in photographs), it's always shown on the right-hand side."

Designed by great architect Robert Maynicke in the late 1890s, the penthouse is a modernised living space with high ceilings and expansive glass throughout. The two-story octagonal room complete with a gold-leaf cupola offers lovely views of Madison Square Park, the Empire State and Flatiron buildings. It also has a private roof terrace with a fire pit.

Other attractions include a baronial limestone staircase with a long row of skylights on top and banks of elevators that open onto two foyers. The formal dining room has a wall of cabinets to store china, the kitchen has high-end stainless equipment and a breakfast nook with a built-in bench, and the living room is warmed by a fireplace.

There is a gym with a bathroom attached behind the kitchen. The large corner principal suite on the bottom floor has three exposures, a dressing room with lots of storage space, and a marble bathroom with a copper soaking tub and rainfall shower. A substantial $6,374 monthly maintenance fee rounds it all off, covering the building's doorman, security guard, and concierge services.