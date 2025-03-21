"Nuanced Understanding": US Intelligence, State Department Back Tulsi Gabbard

The United States has released an official statement in which it has praised Intelligence chief Tulsi Gabbard for her "nuanced understanding" of the Indo-Pacific region. The statement comes days after her visit to India, during which she held a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

During her visit Ms Gabbard had spoken exclusively to NDTV World, where she spoke on several issues in the region, including the situation in Bangladesh. She had mentioned how there has been a rise in "persecution of minorities" in Bangladesh and mentioned how the mentality of an "Islamist Caliphate" stems from extremism and violence. The statement was rejected by Bangladesh, which termed it as "misleading".

WHAT TULSI GABBARD TOLD NDTV

In an exclusive interview to NDTV World, United States' Director of National Intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard, said, "The longtime unfortunate persecution, killing, and abuse of religious minorities like Hindus, Buddhists, Christians, and others has been a major area of concern for the US government and President Trump and his administration."

In her remarks she spoke about the ideology of an "Islamic Caliphate" and how extremist elements and terror groups globally aim for such an outcome. "The threat of Islamist terrorists and the global effort of different terror groups are routed in the same ideology and objective - which is to rule or govern with an Islamist Caliphate," she said, adding that "This obviously affects people of any other religion, other than the one that they find acceptable, and they chose to carry this out with terror and very violent ways and means."

Bangladesh's interim government had responded by saying, "This statement is both misleading and damaging to the image and reputation of Bangladesh, a nation whose traditional practice of Islam has been famously inclusive and peaceful and that has made remarkable strides in its fight against extremism and terrorism."

STATEMENT BY US INTELLIGENCE DEPARTMENT

"Having been born and raised in the Indo-Pacific region, DNI Gabbard brought a nuanced understanding of the area's crucial partnerships and complex challenges," a DNI statement said.

It added that Ms Gabbard also "explored opportunities to advance President Trump's America First policies across the Indo-Pacific region".

The US Intelligence chief held several key meetings during her visit to India, including one with members of the Five Eyes security alliance. The meeting was hosted by Indian National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, R&AW Chief Ravi Sinha, and Intelligence Bureau (IB) chief Tapan Deka.

She also had meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. "This visit highlights the decades-strong US-India relationship that is bolstered by the leadership of and friendship between Prime Minister Modi and President Donald Trump," the US DNI statement said, adding that "Gabbard's meetings in India focused on intelligence-sharing, defence, counter-terrorism, and transnational threats."

Ms Gabbard also attended the annual global multilateral conference Raisina Dialogue in Delhi where she gave a keynote address on Donald Trump's vision. "Securing peace through strength requires strong leadership with a clear-eyed and realistic understanding of global challenges and opportunities," she said.

US STATE DEPARTMENT BACKS GABBARD, BUT PRAISES BANGLADESH TOO

Besides the statement issued by the US Intelligence department, the US State Department also backed her, saying that the United States reiterates its stance on the protection of minority communities in Bangladesh. The State department spokesperson however, also praised the efforts taken by Bangladesh in recent times.

"We condemn any instances of violence or intolerance directed toward members of minority communities in any country and have welcomed measures taken by Bangladesh's interim government to ensure safety and security for all in Bangladesh. That's what we're watching. That's what we expect. And that will be what continues," spokesperson Tammy Bruce said.

Tulsi Gabbard was on her first multi-nation visit as the Director of National Intelligence, visiting Hawaii, Japan, Thailand, India, and France.

