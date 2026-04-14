Not Soldiers, Ukraine Sends Robots To Frontline, Takes Over Russian Post

The Russia-Ukraine war, which started in 2022, is not being fought by humans alone anymore. The war has escalated into a high-tech conflict with Ukraine putting unmanned ground vehicles or robots against the Russian Navy.

In a first, Ukraine took over a Russian post "exclusively by" unmanned platforms - ground systems and robots. "The occupiers surrendered, and the operation was carried out without infantry and without losses on our side," Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky claimed in a post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter).

Giving an example of how technology is saving human lives, Zelensky said that in the last three months, ground vehicles have carried out over 22,000 missions.

"Ratel, TerMIT, Ardal, Rys, Zmiy, Protector, Volia, and our other ground robotic systems have already carried out more than 22,000 missions on the front in just three months. In other words, lives were saved more than 22,000 times when a robot went into the most dangerous areas instead of a warrior. This is about high technology protecting the highest value - human life," Zelensky wrote, along with pictures of the robots.

The capabilities of Ukraine's defense industry mean millions of FPV drones per year, our deep strikes, our interceptors, and millions of shells. Ukraine has its own long-range missile weapons. Not just in development, but a real force already at work. Flamingo and Ruta, Peklo and… pic.twitter.com/6LCeIpIuuZ — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) April 13, 2026

Ukraine's First-Person View Drones Also Get Credit

Zelensky credited the capabilities of Ukraine's defense industry to millions of first-person view (FPV) drones per year, deep strikes, interceptors, and millions of shells.

"Ukraine has its own long-range missile weapons. Not just in development, but a real force already at work. Flamingo and Ruta, Peklo and Neptune, Palianytsia and Vilkha - we can already be proud of all of this, but we will not stop here for sure," he said.

Zelensky said that Ukraine's drones have a long-range reach of striking 1,750 kilometers from the border, and this will expand.

"This is not about records - it is about justice that will find evil anywhere in the world. And our Sichen, Liutyi, Morok, Bars, Obriy, and FP are proof of that," he added.

The future is already on the front line – and Ukraine is building it. These are our ground robotic systems. For the first time in the history of this war, an enemy position was taken exclusively by unmanned platforms – ground systems and drones. The occupiers surrendered, and the… pic.twitter.com/qLQKfxPdiB — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) April 13, 2026

The Ukrainian President also boasted about guaranteeing maritime security. Referring to security in the Strait of Hormuz amid the ongoing US-Iran war, Zelensky said Ukraine has the experience of carrying out a mission in the Black Sea and has fought an enemy fleet, air strikes, and naval mines.

"If partners offer us cooperation on equal footing, Ukraine can help. Our naval drones, Sea Baby, Magura, and Sargan, are well-known, and this is Ukraine's export offering too," he added.

We also have experience in guaranteeing maritime security – objectively, the most current in the world. No one else has carried out missions like Ukrainians have in the Black Sea. When people talk about security in the Strait of Hormuz, it is often a theoretical discussion. Those… pic.twitter.com/bYYgtFOJ4C — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) April 13, 2026

Zelensky thanked everyone involved in the production and development of these weapons and building a strong Ukraine that can defend itself.