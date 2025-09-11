Not Far Apart On Trade Deal With India: Trump's Ambassador Pick At US Senate

US President Donald Trump's nominee for the country's ambassador to India, Sergio Gor, has said that Washington and New Delhi are not "that far apart right now" on the trade deal. Speaking before the senate committee, he said that the two countries are now discussing the "nitty-gritty" of a deal.

Admitting that the US expects more from India than other nations, he said that, "We hold our friends to different standards".

Gor informed that Trump has invited India's commerce and trade ministers to visit next week and as part of a meeting with Ambassador Jamieson Greer, Washington's trade representative, the two countries will have a deal.

Regarding Trump's tariffs, he highlighted that China and India should be meted out with the same treatment, "And I hope that you will encourage that we treat China in the same way as we treat India, given what they're doing to fund Russia's war machine."