Not Angry With Nawaz Sharif, Only Differed From Him: Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan

Pakistan's Former interior minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan on Friday said that he was not angry and had only differed from former prime minister Nawaz Sharif."I am not speaking of Nawaz-league, I am speaking of Nawaz Sharif," Dawn quoted Nisar as saying."I am also not talking about Nawaz Sharif's daughter," he added.Nisar further said that he was affiliated with the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz PML-N workers and leaders, adding that he may be wrong but differed for the betterment of Nawaz Sharif.The clarification comes after the PML-N leader had challenged Sharif's ability of helming the party while hinting at the possibility of parting ways with him. On June 19, he said that Nawaz was not eligible to head the party in the 90s but was made the party leader, due to lack of options.Nisar also said that he carried the burden of Nawaz for 34 years and that the former prime minister was indebted to him.