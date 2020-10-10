North Korea's Kim Jong Un Says No Coronavirus Cases In His Country

Pyongyang closed its borders in January to try to protect itself from the disease and regularly said it had no cases, but state media had shied away from such explicit statements in recent months, instead stressing the importance of prevention efforts.

North Korea's Kim Jong Un Says No Coronavirus Cases In His Country

"Not a single person" in the North had contracted the coronavirus, said Kim Jong Un.

Seoul:

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un told the audience at a military parade Saturday that he was grateful "not a single person" in the North had contracted the coronavirus that has swept the world since emerging in neighbouring China.

Pyongyang closed its borders in January to try to protect itself from the disease and regularly said it had no cases, but state media had shied away from such explicit statements in recent months, instead stressing the importance of prevention efforts.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Comments
North KoreaCoronavirusKim Jong Un

Track Coronavirus pandemic in India and get the latest COVID-19 news from around the world on ndtv.com/coronavirus

Watch Live News:

nd-india