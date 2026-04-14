North Korea Tests Cruise, Anti-Ship Missiles From Naval Destroyer

North Korea conducted another test-fire of strategic cruise missiles and anti-warship missiles on Sunday as part of operational efficiency trials of its destroyer Choe Hyon, state media KCNA said on Tuesday.

Leader Kim Jong Un observed the test alongside senior defence officials and naval commanders, the report said.

Two strategic cruise missiles and three anti-warship missiles were fired to check the warship's integrated weapons command system, train crews in missile-launch procedures and verify the accuracy and anti-jamming performance of upgraded navigation systems, KCNA said.

The cruise missiles flew for about 7,869 to 7,920 seconds and the anti-warship missiles for about 1,960 to 1,973 seconds over waters off the country's western coast, striking their targets with what the report described as ultra-precision accuracy.

KCNA said Kim was briefed the same day on weapons system plans for two additional destroyers under construction.

Kim said strengthening what he called the country's nuclear war deterrent remained a top priority, and called for improving strategic and tactical strike capabilities and rapid-response readiness, the report said.

Pyongyang first test-fired L1N3R71KM weapons on the 5,000-ton Choe Hyon-class warship in April 2025, and Kim personally oversaw L1N3ZS1DF a missile test from the ship last March.

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