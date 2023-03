North Korea said it has tested a new nuclear underwater attack system.

North Korean state news agency KCNA said on Friday it has tested a new nuclear underwater attack system under leader Kim Jong Un's guidance.

The North's state news agency also confirmed it fired cruise missiles during the weapon test and firing drill that took place from March 21 to 23.

