Beijing Winter Olympics 2022 was conducted amid the global health crisis in China.

North Korea's Kim Jong Un vowed to strengthen cooperation with China and together "crush" threats and hostile policies from the United States and its allies, state media reported on Tuesday.

Kim made the remarks in a verbal message to Chinese President Xi Jinping, congratulating him on the successful completion of the Beijing Olympics, state news agency KCNA said.

