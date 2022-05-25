'North Korea May Take More Provocative Actions': Japan On Missile Test

Japan will continue to be vigilant while gathering information about earlier missiles. (File)

Japan's top government spokesperson said on Wednesday that North Korea may take more provocative actions, including nuclear weapon tests, after the country fired ballistic missiles off its east coast earlier in the day.

Japan will continue to be vigilant while gathering information about earlier missiles which landed outside of Japan's exclusive economic zone, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told reporters.

US and South Korean officials had recently warned that Pyongyang appeared ready for another weapons test.

