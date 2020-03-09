North Korea Fires Unidentified Projectile: State Media

Kim Jong Un oversaw a "long-range artillery" drill, the state media reported (File)

North Korea has fired at least one unidentified projectile, Yonhap news agency reported on Monday.

It cited the South's Joint Chiefs of Staff for the report which comes one week after Pyongyang launched what South Korea said appeared to be two short-range ballistic missiles.

The North's state media then said that leader Kim Jong Un had overseen a "long-range artillery" drill but it was not clear if those two incidents last week were the same.

