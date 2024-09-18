North Korea Fires 'Unidentified Ballistic Missile': Report

North Korea fired an "unidentified ballistic missile" early Wednesday.

North Korea fired an "unidentified ballistic missile" early Wednesday, the Yonhap news agency cited Seoul's military as saying, Pyongyang's second such launch in a week.

Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said "it detected the launch" but gave no further details, Yonhap said, adding that an analysis was under way. Tokyo also confirmed the launch, with the coastguard warning vessels to take care.

