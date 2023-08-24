North Korea Fires 'Suspected Ballistic Missile': Japan

North Korea has launched a "suspected ballistic missile," Japan said.

North Korea has launched a "suspected ballistic missile," Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's office wrote Thursday on X, formerly known as Twitter.

It was not immediately clear what type of missile might have been launched, but the Kyodo agency, citing the government in Tokyo, said the projectile was overflying Japan.

The launch came on the first day of a window Pyongyang had told Japanese officials was reserved for a satellite launch.

