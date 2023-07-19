North Korea Fires Ballistic Missile Into Sea Of Japan, South Korea Says

North Korea's launch comes as the US and South Korea have ramped up defence cooperation.

North Korea has filed a ballistic missile into the East Sea, also known as the Sea of Japan, Yonhap news agency reported Wednesday, citing South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff.

The launch, which comes as Seoul and Washington have ramped up defence cooperation in the face of soaring tensions between the two Koreas, was also reported by Japan's Coast Guard, according to Kyodo news agency.

South Korea's military said it was still analysing the type of missile fired, Yonhap reported.

The launch is the latest in a series of weapons tests by Pyongyang, and comes less than a week after leader Kim Jong Un personally oversaw the firing of the country's newest intercontinental ballistic missile, the solid-fuel Hwasong-18.

Relations between the two Koreas are currently at one of their lowest historical points, as diplomacy between Pyongyang and Seoul has stalled and Kim has called for ramping up weapons development, including tactical nukes.

Seoul and Washington have ramped up defence cooperation in response, staging joint military exercises with advanced stealth jets and US strategic assets.

The allies held the first Nuclear Consultative Group meeting in Seoul on Tuesday and announced an American nuclear submarine was making a port visit to Busan for the first time since 1981.

The move had been expected to trigger a strong response from North Korea, which baulks at having US nuclear assets deployed around the Korean peninsula.

The launch also comes as Washington confirmed Tuesday that a US soldier is believed to have been detained by North Korea after crossing the heavily fortified border.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)