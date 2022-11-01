North Korea Calls On US, South Korea To Stop Joint Military Exercises

North Korea called on the US and South Korea to stop large-scale military exercises in the region.

North Korea on Monday called on the United States and South Korea to stop large-scale military exercises in the region, calling them a provocation that may draw "more powerful follow-up measures" from Pyongyang, KCNA reported, citing a North Korean foreign ministry statement.

"The situation in the Korean Peninsula and its vicinity has entered the serious confrontation phase of power for power again due to the ceaseless and reckless military moves of the U.S. and south Korea," the statement said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)