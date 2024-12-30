Norovirus Cases Double In US: All About The Contagious Infection

Norovirus cases have spiked across the US, with 91 infections reported in a single week this December, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). This marks more than double the highest weekly count recorded in the past three years.
The spike in cases mirrors trends in Minnesota, where the state saw double its average December cases, according to local health authorities.
What is Norovirus?
Norovirus, often referred to as the stomach flu, is the leading cause of vomiting and diarrhoea due to gastroenteritis – inflammation of the stomach and intestines.
According to the CDC, norovirus is also the primary cause of foodborne illnesses in the US, responsible for 58 per cent of such cases. The virus spreads easily and can cause outbreaks in places like schools, healthcare facilities, and restaurants.
Norovirus symptoms
Norovirus illness typically causes a range of symptoms that appear suddenly, according to the Minnesota Department of Health and the Cleveland Clinic. These include:
Vomiting
Diarrhoea
Stomach cramping
Reduced urination or dark-colored urine
Dry mouth
Weakness
Dizziness
Low-grade fever or chills
Headache
Muscle aches
Those infected may feel very ill, often experiencing frequent and sudden vomiting episodes multiple times a day.
How Norovirus spreads
Norovirus is highly contagious and spreads through the stool or vomit of infected individuals. It can contaminate food, water, or surfaces, often due to improper handwashing after using the bathroom.
As per the US Department of Health, people can get infected by:
Eating food or drinking liquids contaminated by an infected person.
Eating raw shellfish from polluted waters.
Touching contaminated surfaces or objects and then touching their mouth or eating without washing hands.
How to prevent Norovirus infections
Wash Hands Thoroughly: Use warm, soapy water for 20 seconds:
After using the bathroom
After changing diapers
Before preparing food
Before eating
Clean Surfaces: Disinfect with a household bleach solution after any vomiting or diarrhoeal accidents.
Cook Shellfish: Steam oysters before eating them.
Avoid Food Prep: Refrain from handling food for others while symptomatic and for at least three days after recovery.
