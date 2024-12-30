Norovirus Cases Double In US: All About The Contagious Infection

Norovirus cases have spiked across the US, with 91 infections reported in a single week this December, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). This marks more than double the highest weekly count recorded in the past three years.

The spike in cases mirrors trends in Minnesota, where the state saw double its average December cases, according to local health authorities.

What is Norovirus?

Norovirus, often referred to as the stomach flu, is the leading cause of vomiting and diarrhoea due to gastroenteritis – inflammation of the stomach and intestines.

According to the CDC, norovirus is also the primary cause of foodborne illnesses in the US, responsible for 58 per cent of such cases. The virus spreads easily and can cause outbreaks in places like schools, healthcare facilities, and restaurants.

Norovirus symptoms

Norovirus illness typically causes a range of symptoms that appear suddenly, according to the Minnesota Department of Health and the Cleveland Clinic. These include:

Vomiting

Diarrhoea

Stomach cramping

Reduced urination or dark-colored urine

Dry mouth

Weakness

Dizziness

Low-grade fever or chills

Headache

Muscle aches

Those infected may feel very ill, often experiencing frequent and sudden vomiting episodes multiple times a day.

How Norovirus spreads

Norovirus is highly contagious and spreads through the stool or vomit of infected individuals. It can contaminate food, water, or surfaces, often due to improper handwashing after using the bathroom.

As per the US Department of Health, people can get infected by:

Eating food or drinking liquids contaminated by an infected person.

Eating raw shellfish from polluted waters.

Touching contaminated surfaces or objects and then touching their mouth or eating without washing hands.

How to prevent Norovirus infections