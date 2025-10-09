Nobel Literature Winner Laszlo Krasznahorkai Known For Difficult, Demanding Novels

The Nobel Prize In Literature 2025 has been awarded to Hungarian author Laszlo Krasznahorkai for his "compelling and visionary oeuvre that, in the midst of apocalyptic terror, reaffirms the power of art."

Krasznahorkai, 71, is known for his difficult and demanding novels, often labelled postmodern, with dystopian and melancholic themes.

In a post on X, the official feed of the Nobel Prize said that "Krasznahorkai is a great epic writer in the Central European tradition that extends through Kafka to Thomas Bernhard and is characterised by absurdism and grotesque excess."

"But there are more strings to his bow, and he soon looks to the East in adopting a more contemplative, finely calibrated tone. The result is a string of works inspired by the deep-seated impressions left by his journeys to China and Japan," it added.

Krasznahorkai's Debut Novel And Success That Followed

Krasznahorkai published his debut novel, Satantango, in 1985. The book achieved immediate success.

It was adapted into a widely acclaimed seven-hour film in 1994. The English translation of the book by George Szirtes won the Best Translated Book Award in 2013.

Other Work

His novels, short stories and essays are best known in Germany - where he lived for long periods - and his native Hungary. His "The Melancholy of Resistance" was also turned into a film.

Critically difficult and demanding, his style was described once by Krasznahorkai himself as "reality examined to the point of madness."

Awards

Apart from winning the Nobel Prize in Literature, Krasznahorkai has been honoured with numerous literary prizes, including Hungary's highest award- the Kossuth Prize- and the Man Booker International Prize.

About Him

Krasznahorkai was born in Hungary's Gyula on January 5, 1954.

He studied law and Hungarian language and literature. Since completing his university education, Krasznahorkai has supported himself as an independent author.

After living in Germany for several years, the 71-year-old currently lives as a recluse in the hills of Szentlaszlo, in Hungary.

He has been married twice and has three children.