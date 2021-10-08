Nobel Winner Says He Would Have Given Peace Prize To Kremlin Critic Navalny

Dmitry Muratov is the chief editor of Russia's leading independent newspaper Novaya Gazeta.

Dmitry Muratov, the chief editor of Russia's leading independent newspaper Novaya Gazeta who won the Nobel Peace Prize Friday, said he would have given the award to jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny.

"I would have voted for the person that the bookmakers were counting on, but I think that person has everything ahead of him. I am referring to Alexei Navalny," he told reporters.

