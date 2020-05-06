No Signs Kim Jong Un Received Heart Surgery, Says South Korean Spy Agency

Kim Jong Un disappeared from state media for three weeks, sparking a flurry of speculation about his health and whereabouts, before re-emerging last Saturday.

A Seoul-based news outlet reported that Kim was recovering from a cardiovascular procedure. (File)

Seoul:

South Korea's spy agency said on Wednesday there are no signs North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has received heart surgery, the Yonhap news agency reported.

Daily NK, a Seoul-based news outlet with sources inside North Korea, reported in April that Kim was recovering from a cardiovascular procedure.

