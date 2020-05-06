No Signs Kim Jong Un Received Heart Surgery, Says South Korean Spy Agency

A Seoul-based news outlet reported that Kim was recovering from a cardiovascular procedure. (File)

South Korea's spy agency said on Wednesday there are no signs North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has received heart surgery, the Yonhap news agency reported.

Kim disappeared from state media for three weeks, sparking a flurry of speculation about his health and whereabouts, before re-emerging last Saturday.

Daily NK, a Seoul-based news outlet with sources inside North Korea, reported in April that Kim was recovering from a cardiovascular procedure.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)