'No Reason To Meet Xi': Trump Slams China Amid Restrictions On Rare Earth Exports

President Donald Trump said Friday on his social media site that “there seems to be no reason” to meet with Chinese leader Xi Jinping as part of an upcoming trip to South Korea after China has restricted exports of rare earths needed for American industry.

Trump suggested that he was looking at a “massive increase” of import taxes on Chinese products in response to Xi's moves.

“One of the Policies that we are calculating at this moment is a massive increase of Tariffs on Chinese products coming into the United States of America,” Trump posted on Truth Social. “There are many other countermeasures that are, likewise, under serious consideration.”

