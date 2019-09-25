'No Pressure On Modi': Imran Khan Admits Pak Has Failed Over Kashmir

Pak Prime Minister admitted that Islamabad's narrative over Kashmir has been rejected internationally

Admitting that Pakistan has failed in its attempts to internationalise the Kashmir issue, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday said that he is "disappointed with the international community" over the issue.

Pakistan has been repeatedly snubbed by the international community on several platforms after it cried foul over India's decision to abrogate Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, with many countries backing New Delhi on the matter.

"(I am) Disappointed by the international community...There's no pressure yet on Modi," Imran Khan said, adding, "We'll keep putting the pressure."

Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Pakistan's envoy to the UN Maleeha Lodhi were also present at the press conference where Imran Khan spoke.

Both PM Modi and Imran Khan are currently in New York for the UN General Assembly. The two Prime Ministers have also held separate bilateral meetings with US President Donald Trump, who renewed his offer to mediate between the two countries while underscoring that he'll only do so only if asked by both countries.

Imran Khan also acknowledged India's economic stature and global prominence while theorising why Pakistan's narrative on Kashmir is being overlooked. "The reason is that people look upon India as a market of 1.2 billion people," he claimed.

Even as the world community has respected India's decision in Kashmir, Pakistan has vowed to bring the topic up when Imran Khan addresses the UN General Assembly on Friday.

Earlier this month, Pakistan Interior Minister Brigadier Ijaz Ahmed Shah had admitted that Islamabad has failed to get support from the international community over its stand on the Kashmir issue. "People do not believe us but they believe them (India)," the minister had said.



