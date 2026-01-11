"No One Tells Us What To Do": Cuban President After Trump's Threat

Cuba's President Miguel Diaz-Canel on Sunday rebuffed US President Donald Trump's threat against his country, vowing to defend it following Washington's capture of the leader of his ally Venezuela.

"Cuba is a free, independent and sovereign nation. No one tells us what to do," Diaz-Canel wrote on X, adding that the Caribbean island was "ready to defend the homeland to the last drop of blood."

