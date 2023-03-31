'No One Is Above Law': Stormy Daniels Lawyer On Trump Indictment

Let truth and justice prevail," Stormy Daniels' lawyer said on Trump indictment.

The lawyer for porn star Stormy Daniels said Thursday that the indictment of former president Donald Trump shows that "no one is above the law."

"The indictment of Donald Trump is no cause for joy," Clark Brewster tweeted. "Now let truth and justice prevail."

A New York grand jury has reportedly voted to indict the former president over hush money payments covering up his affair with Daniels.

