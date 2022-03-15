No NATO For Ukraine, Says President In Hint Of Compromise: 5 Latest Facts

"If we cannot enter through open doors, then we must cooperate with the associations with which we can, which will help us, protect us ... and have separate guarantees," Zelensky said in a video address.

At least five people were killed in the renewed bombardments on Kyiv on the 20th day of the Russian assault, authorities said. Buildings were set ablaze and people lay buried under the rubble.

Russia's foreign ministry says it is launching a procedure to exit the Council of Europe, amid growing pressure for its expulsion from the pan-European rights group.

The prime ministers of Poland, the Czech Republic and Slovenia, head to Kyiv by train to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. The trip is to "confirm the unequivocal support of the entire European Union" with Ukraine, says Poland.