No George Bush, Beyonce At Democratic Convention After Speculation Grips Social Media

George Bush was not at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago

Heading into the glitzy final night of the Democratic National Convention (DNC) in Chicago, speculation was rife online about who would be the much vaunted special guest, with figures from ex Republican President George W Bush to superstar musician Beyonce and Taylor Swift in the frame.

It proved to be way off the mark.

George W Bush was put forward as a contender for the surprise spot, with "Republicans against Trump" posting a picture of Bush embracing then first lady Michelle Obama to the account's 765,000 followers on X.

George Bush's spokesperson Freddy Ford told John Bachman, veteran TV news anchor with Newsmax, that Bush is "definitely not" in Chicago to speak at the DNC.

Former Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney, currently a US senator who has criticized former president Donald Trump, also denied it would be him.

"Contrary to fake news posts, I am not the surprise guest at the DNC tonight. My guess is that it will be Beyonce or Taylor Swift," Mr Romney posted on X. "So disappointing, I know!"

Contrary to fake news posts, I am not the surprise guest at the DNC tonight. My guess is that it will be Beyoncé or Taylor Swift. So disappointing, I know! — Mitt Romney (@MittRomney) August 22, 2024

However, many anti-Trump Republicans spoke at this year's DNC throughout the week, taking a stance against the former president and endorsing Kamala Harris and her running mate Tim Walz instead.

This list includes former Trump White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham, former homeland security adviser Olivia Troye, former Republican Representative Adam Kinzinger, and even Trump's former lawyer, Michael Cohen.

But Bush is perhaps one of the most prominent Republicans to publicly announce he was not supporting Trump - sparking rumors he may make a surprise appearance on Thursday.

Kamala Harris accepted her party's presidential nomination on the final day of the convention, buoyed by a galaxy of stars, that set the stage for the grueling run-in to November 5.

The 59-year-old Californian has edged ahead by razor-thin margins in polling, reversing what had started to look like a likely Trump victory against Biden before he dramatically pulled out and endorsed Harris.

Democratic heavy hitters, from Michelle Obama and Bill Clinton to vice presidential nominee Tim Walz, have warned that the party could still lose to Trump's Republicans if complacency creeps in.

Walz, a former school football coach, used a sporting analogy, saying that Democrats were "down a field goal, but we're on offense and we've got the ball."

Party strategists spent the week in Chicago showcasing a parade of anti-Trump Republicans, including ex-cabinet officials, a small-town mayor and a former statewide office holder.

"If you vote for Kamala Harris in 2024, you're not a Democrat, you're a patriot," former Georgia lieutenant governor Geoff Duncan said.

Ms Harris called Trump an "unserious" person.

"I will be a president who unites us around our highest aspirations," Harris said in her keynote speech, earning uproarious applause.

(With inputs from AFP)