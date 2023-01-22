9 Killed In California Shooting After Chinese New Year Party

Police said the suspect was male, but it was not clear if he was still at large.

Reports said the shooting took place at a dance venue an hour after a Lunar New Year celebration.

Footage posted on social media showed injured people on stretchers being taken to ambulances by emergency staff.

Around the scene of the shooting - reported to have been at a dance club - police guarded cordoned-off streets, the video showed.

Tens of thousands of people had gathered earlier in the day for the two-day Lunar New Year festival, which is one of the largest in southern California.

The Los Angeles Times reported that Seung Won Choi, who owns a seafood barbecue restaurant near the scene said three people had run into his restaurant and told him to lock the door.

The paper quoted the owner as saying that people who sought shelter in his property told him there was a man with a machine gun in the area.

"Our hearts go out to those who lost loved ones tonight in our neighboring city, Monterey Park, where a mass shooting just occurred," Los Angeles City Controller Kenneth Mejia said in a tweet.

Monterey Park, is home to around 61,000 people, the majority of them Asian or Asian American.