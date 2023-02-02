Nikki Haley Likely To Announce 2024 US Presidential Run On February 15

Nikki Haley has sent out invitations for a "special announcement" on February 15.

Indian-American Republican leader Nikki Haley has sent out invitations for a "special announcement" on February 15 when she is expected to declare her 2024 US presidential run.

Sent by email and also posted on various social media accounts Wednesday, the invitation said, "Join Nikki Haley for Special Announcement." Haley, 51, is the two-term Governor of South Carolina and the former US Ambassador to the United Nations.

If she enters the race, Haley will be the first contender to join the contest against former US President Donald Trump, who is currently the sole Republican seeking his party's 2024 nomination.

According to an invitation soon going out to her backers, Haley's advertised "special announcement" will come on February 15 at The Shed at the Charleston Visitor Center, a downtown gathering spot that could draw hundreds of supporters into the heart of the city's tourism district.

