Nighttime Curfew Imposed In Areas Hit By Fire In Los Angeles

"You cannot be in these affected areas. If you are, you are subject to arrest," he told a press conference. "We're doing it to protect the structures, the houses that people have left because we ordered them to leave."

Sherriff Luna said anyone who breaks the curfew could be jailed. (File)
Los Angeles:

A nighttime curfew has been imposed in disaster areas hit by devastating fires that have ruined large parts of Los Angeles, county sheriff Robert Luna said Friday.

The rule, which will be in effect between 6 pm and 6 am in the Pacific Palisades and Eaton fire areas, comes as fears of looting grow, with some residents organizing street patrols and keeping armed watch over their own houses.

"We're not doing this to inconvenience anybody," said Luna.

"This curfew will be strictly enforced and is being taken to enhance public safety, protect property and prevent any burglaries or looting in the area that the residents have evacuated."

Luna said anyone who breaks the curfew could be jailed.

"I've given direction that if somebody is caught doing this, they are not going to get cited and released. They're going to get booked. We are not screwing around with this."

