Watch: Woman Reunited With Pet Cat Two Months After Los Angeles Wildfires

While most may have lost hope, 82-year-old Katherine Kiefer had other plans when her pet cat, a California Maine coon, named Aggie, went missing after the Los Angeles wildfires, two months ago. The feline was feared dead but Ms Kiefer continued to look for Aggie with her search efforts bearing fruit this week as she received a call from the West Los Angeles Animal Shelter.

Her daughter Carolyn Kiefer shared the video of the duo's reunion on social media which quickly went viral. The clip showed Ms Kiefer reaching out for Aggie as tears poured from her eyes.

"Hi sweetest girl. Hi Aggie. I'm so glad. Never thought I'd see you again," said Ms Kiefer.

"I am so happy to see you. Sweetest girl," she added while patting Aggie who remained curled up in her arms.

Since the rescue, Aggie has undergone several blood transfusions with a specialist monitoring her progress. As per Carolyn, Aggie was "basically skin and bone, and in a state of absolute starvation" when the shelter members found her.

Notably, Ms Kiefer was at a medical appointment the day the fire engulfed her neighbourhood. Despite the best efforts from Ms Kiefer and her children, Aggie could not be found. As per the family, Aggie was prone to hiding in threatening situations.

Los Angeles wildfires

The devastating Los Angeles wildfires started in the first week of January and caused damages in upwards of $135 billion -- making it one of the costliest natural disasters in US history. After burning for 24 days, the Palisades and Eaton blaze were fully contained on January 31, with over 37,000 acres burned and more than 16,000 structures destroyed.

The long-term effects of the wildfires remain significant, with potential damage to property values, strain on public finances, and impact on health and tourism yet to be accounted for properly.