Key Responsibilities Of New Zealand's Second-Ever Maori Queen

Nga Wai Hono I Te Po was anointed as the new Maori Queen in New Zealand on Thursday. The decision was taken by a council of the Indigenous Maori chief after the death of King Kiingi Tuheitia Potatau Te Wherowhero VII. Although the monarch is primarily a ceremonial role and has little official authority, it is still regarded by many tribes as the supreme chief.



Role and responsibilities



As per the official Monarchy New Zealand website, the role of the Maori monarch is different from that of the King of New Zealand. However, the role of monarchy remains important.



"When Kingitanga, the Maori King movement, was established in 1858, it was hoped that by creating a King, Maori tribes could deal with the settlers on a more equal political footing," reads the website.



The current Maori Queen, Nga Wai Hono I Te Po, has a major symbolic function but no constitutional role. The Maori King or Queen is the paramount chief of several tribes, or iwi, but is not affiliated with all of them, according to Reuters.



The Queen -- like her predecessor -- has no judicial or legal authority in New Zealand.



The Maori monarchy might be old, but it is not an outdated institution and is still relevant. It persists as a lasting manifestation of unity. It is fundamental to Maori communities' cultural and social identities as well as the larger New Zealand identity.



The Kingitanga movement in New Zealand serves as an example of why monarchies are popular. A monarch is a mana person who dedicates their life to serving others. He or she is the centre of culture and a live representation of a group of people or a country.



While the Maori Queen functions solely at the cultural level, New Zealand's current monarch Charles III acts on both constitutional and cultural levels. As of now, there seems to be no tension between the two positions. The monarchs enhance each other and share mutual respect, allowing both to better represent New Zealand.