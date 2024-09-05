Know About New Zealand’s Second-Ever Maori Queen 

Nga Wai Hono i te po Paki is the youngest child and only daughter of King Tuheitia.

Nga Wai Hono i te po Paki was anointed as the new Maori Queen, succeeding her father, King Tuheitia Pootatau Te Wherowhero VII, who died last week. Thousands gathered at New Zealand's Tuurangawaewae, the meeting place of the King movement, to bid farewell to the late king and witness the anointment of his daughter.

The ceremony, known as Te Whakawahinga, involved the placement of a sacred bible on the queen's head and the use of sacred oils to bestow prestige, power and spiritual essence upon her, as per AFP. During her coronation, she wore traditional Maori attire including a headdress of fern leaves, a light brown cloak and a carved whalebone necklace.

Here are some facts on the new Maori queen: