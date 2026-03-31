"Next Few Days In Iran War Will Be Decisive," Pete Hegseth Warns Tehran

The next days of the Iran war will be "decisive," Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth -- who revealed he had visited US troops in the Middle East over the weekend -- said Tuesday.

"The upcoming days will be decisive. Iran knows that, and there's almost nothing they can militarily do about it," Hegseth told a news conference, his first in nearly two weeks.

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