Advertisement

"Next Few Days In Iran War Will Be Decisive," Pete Hegseth Warns Tehran

Read Time: 1 min
Share
"Next Few Days In Iran War Will Be Decisive," Pete Hegseth Warns Tehran
Hegseth also said he had visited troops in the Middle East on Saturday.

The next days of the Iran war will be "decisive," Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth -- who revealed he had visited US troops in the Middle East over the weekend -- said Tuesday.

"The upcoming days will be decisive. Iran knows that, and there's almost nothing they can militarily do about it," Hegseth told a news conference, his first in nearly two weeks.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Iran War, Pete Hegseth, Israel Iran War
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com