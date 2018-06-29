Newsroom Shooting 'A Violent Attack On Innocent Journalists': Trump Spokeswoman

World | | Updated: June 29, 2018 05:07 IST
A gunman opened fire inside the offices of the Capital Gazette. (Reuters)

Washington, United States: 

President Donald Trump's press secretary on Thursday described the killing of five people at a newsroom in Annapolis as an attack on "innocent journalists."

"Strongly condemn the evil act of senseless violence in Annapolis, MD," tweeted Sarah Sanders. 

"A violent attack on innocent journalists doing their job is an attack on every American. Our prayers are with the victims and their friends and families." 



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

