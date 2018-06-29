Newsroom Shooting 'A Violent Attack On Innocent Journalists': Trump Spokeswoman

A gunman opened fire inside the offices of the Capital Gazette. (Reuters)

President Donald Trump's press secretary on Thursday described the killing of five people at a newsroom in Annapolis as an attack on "innocent journalists."

Strongly condemn the evil act of senseless violence in Annapolis, MD. A violent attack on innocent journalists doing their job is an attack on every American. Our prayers are with the victims and their friends and families. — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) June 28, 2018

