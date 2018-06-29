5 Dead, Gunman In Custody After Newsroom Shooting In US' Maryland

An officer takes a position outside of a building where a shooting took place at the Capital Gazette.

Police have confirmed five people are dead and a gunman is in custody after a shooting in the Capital Gazette building in Maryland's state capital.

The exact number of casualties remains unclear, but several are gravely injured, Anne Arundel County police said.

Only one suspect was involved, police said.

"We're still talking to the individual, we're engaging the individual, we're trying to find a motive," Anne Arundel County police spokesman Lt. Ryan Frashure said.

A heavy police presence saturated the area and occupants in the office building at the shooting site were being evacuated to a nearby mall.

The shooting unfolded at around 3 p.m. in the 800 block of Bestgate Road.

"There is nothing more terrifying than hearing multiple people get shot while you're under your desk and then hear the gunman reload," Gazette reporter Phil Davis said on Twitter.

Authorities have evacuated the building and were in the still in the process of searching the building, police said. People have been evacuated to a Lord and Taylor Store in the nearby mall.

The Capital Gazette is a daily newspaper that serves Anne Arundel County, Annapolis and Kent Island in Maryland. The newspaper also publishes other community newspapers including the Bowie Blade-News and the Crofton-West County Gazette.

The newspaper touts itself as one of the oldest publishers in the country, with roots going back to the Maryland Gazette in 1727.

Police personnel are seen outside of a building where a shooting took place at the Capital Gazette on Thursday.

The Baltimore Sun reports that Davis said multiple people had been shot. The Gazette is owned by the Baltimore Sun, where police were also present, according to the Sun.

"Gunman shot through the glass door to the office and opened fire on multiple employees," Davis said on Twitter. "Can't say much more and don't want to declare anyone dead, but it's bad."

Davis reported he was safe and speaking to police.

People were seen walking out from offices with their hands raised above their heads as police cleared the area.

Karen Burd, 27, was on her fourth day at work in the tax litigation firm located in the building.

"It's crazy. You see these things on the news, but you never think it's going to happen to you," she said.

A co-worker told her there was an active shooter in the building.

Her first thought was to find a room to barricade themselves. Five of them crammed into the room. They called 911 to tell them they were there and stayed there until police arrived banging on the door.

"I started praying," she said tears filling her eyes. "You just think is this going to be my last day."

A police helicopter is flying overhead the scene and more than 15 cruisers have blocked a portion of the parking lot at the nearby Annapolis Mall.

A suspect was in custody and was being interviewed by detectives. (Reuters)

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said in a Twitter message that he was "absolutely devastated to learn of this tragedy in Annapolis." Hogan said he is working with Anne Arundel County County Executive Steve Schuh and Maryland State Police to assist local law enforcement.

"Please, heed all warnings and stay away from the area," Hogan said. "Praying for those at the scene and for our community."

The FBI is also on scene assisting local authorities.

"I encourage everyone to stay away from the area and heed the advice of our public safety officials," Schuh said. "This is devastating."

"Founded by British journalist William Parks, the Maryland Gazette recorded several achievements during its illustrious history," the newspaper says on its website. "In 1767 Anne Catharine Green became the first female newspaper publisher in the country and the newspaper fought the dreaded stamp tax that started the American Revolution."

The company moved to its offices on Bestgate Road in September 2014.