Newly Crowned Miss North Carolina USA Dethroned After Alleged Racist Posts Resurface

Just weeks after being crowned Miss North Carolina USA, Brittany Boltinhouse has been stripped of her title after alleged racist social media posts from several years ago resurfaced. The 27-year-old was formally dethroned on Wednesday by pageant organisers A-Blaize Productions following what they described as a "thorough review of recently surfaced information". The organisation said the decision was made after multiple discussions and in consultation with the Miss USA Organisation.

"This decision was not made lightly,” the organisers said in a statement. "It followed a thorough review of recently surfaced information and was based on the totality of the circumstances and our responsibility to preserve the integrity of the Miss North Carolina USA title and the values of our organisation."

While organisers did not specify the content of the posts, they said the pageant must uphold the standards expected of its titleholders. They added that while people are capable of growth and change, accountability is equally important.

Miss USA President and CEO Thom Brodeur also did not reveal the posts' contents but said the organisation has zero tolerance for racism, homophobia, transphobia or language that strips people of their dignity. He added that although Boltinhouse had apologised, the apology did not change the outcome.

"A title here isn't a trinket. It is a position of trust, extended by an organisation and accepted by a woman who agrees to carry a standard in public. When that standard is broken, the title cannot continue as though nothing happened. What was brought to us was not a single moment. It reflected conduct over an extended period of time. That is why this outcome was reached and I stand behind it without qualification," Brodeur said.

According to North Carolina news outlet NCBeat, the resurfaced posts were made between 2017 and 2019 under the username "Sosa the Stallion" and allegedly included repeated use of the N-word.

Boltinhouse, a business owner and model from Wilmington, made history in June as the first Honduran model to win the Miss North Carolina USA title. After her victory, she wrote on Instagram that the crown represented people who had been underestimated and encouraged others not to let anyone else's opinion define their dreams.

She had been preparing to represent North Carolina at the 75th Miss USA competition in Miami later this month.

Following her removal, first runner-up Myla Hadley has been crowned Miss North Carolina USA 2026 and will go on to represent the state at the national pageant. Hadley said she was humbled by the support she had received and was honoured to take on the role.