New Zealand PM Vows Gun Reforms After Racist Mosque Massacre: Updates

Twenty-eight-year-old gunman Brenton Tarrant, an Australian national has been accused of murder and will be presented in court today.

World | Edited by | Updated: March 16, 2019 08:52 IST
New Zealand mosque shooting: PM Jacinda Ardern informed that it was a well planned terror attack.

Chrishtchurch, New Zealand: 

New Zealand's prime minister vowed to toughen the country's gun laws after revealing on Saturday that the man accused of murdering 49 people in two mosques legally purchased the arsenal of firearms used in the massacre.

Twenty-eight-year-old gunman Brenton Tarrant, an Australian national  has been accused of murder and will be presented in court today. PM Jacinda Ardern said the gunman, 28-year-old Australian Brenton Tarrant, obtained a "Category A" gun licence in November 2017 and began purchasing the five weapons used in Friday's attacks in the southern city of Christchurch the following month.

Forty-nine people died and at least 20 were injured in a terror attack in New Zealand's Christchurch during Friday prayers. Three people were arrested. The police said the attacks were racially motivated. The Indian High Commission said nine Indians were reportedly missing. 

Here are the LIVE Updates on Christchurch mosque shooting:


Mar 16, 2019
08:52 (IST)
US President Donald Trump on Friday dismissed concerns that the massacre by an apparent white supremacist in New Zealand indicates a dangerous trend. 

"I don't really. I think it's a small group of people that have very, very serious problems, I guess," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office.
"If you look what happened in New Zealand, perhaps that's the case. I don't know enough about it yet."

Mar 16, 2019
08:34 (IST)
Facebook removed the video after alerts by New Zealand police
The Friday massacre at two New Zealand mosques, live-streamed to the world, was not the first time that violent crimes have been broadcast on the internet, but trying to stop the spread of a video once it has been posted online has turned into a virtual game of whack-a-mole. The livestream of the mass shooting lasted for 17 minutes. 
Facebook said it acted to remove the video after being alerted to it by New Zealand police shortly after the livestream began.
