New Zealand PM Vows Gun Reforms After Racist Mosque Massacre: Updates

New Zealand's prime minister vowed to toughen the country's gun laws after revealing on Saturday that the man accused of murdering 49 people in two mosques legally purchased the arsenal of firearms used in the massacre.
Twenty-eight-year-old gunman Brenton Tarrant, an Australian national has been accused of murder and will be presented in court today. PM Jacinda Ardern said the gunman, 28-year-old Australian Brenton Tarrant, obtained a "Category A" gun licence in November 2017 and began purchasing the five weapons used in Friday's attacks in the southern city of Christchurch the following month.
Forty-nine people died and at least 20 were injured in a terror attack in New Zealand's Christchurch during Friday prayers. Three people were arrested. The police said the attacks were racially motivated. The Indian High Commission said nine Indians were reportedly missing.
Here are the LIVE Updates on Christchurch mosque shooting:
Just spoke with Jacinda Ardern, the Prime Minister of New Zealand, regarding the horrific events that have taken place over the past 24 hours. I informed the Prime Minister....- Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 15, 2019
....that we stand in solidarity with New Zealand - and that any assistance the U.S.A. can give, we stand by ready to help. We love you New Zealand!- Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 15, 2019
The Friday massacre at two New Zealand mosques, live-streamed to the world, was not the first time that violent crimes have been broadcast on the internet, but trying to stop the spread of a video once it has been posted online has turned into a virtual game of whack-a-mole. The livestream of the mass shooting lasted for 17 minutes.