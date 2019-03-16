New Zealand PM Vows Gun Reforms After Racist Mosque Massacre: Updates

New Zealand mosque shooting: PM Jacinda Ardern informed that it was a well planned terror attack.

New Zealand's prime minister vowed to toughen the country's gun laws after revealing on Saturday that the man accused of murdering 49 people in two mosques legally purchased the arsenal of firearms used in the massacre.

Twenty-eight-year-old gunman Brenton Tarrant, an Australian national has been accused of murder and will be presented in court today. PM Jacinda Ardern said the gunman, 28-year-old Australian Brenton Tarrant, obtained a "Category A" gun licence in November 2017 and began purchasing the five weapons used in Friday's attacks in the southern city of Christchurch the following month.

Forty-nine people died and at least 20 were injured in a terror attack in New Zealand's Christchurch during Friday prayers. Three people were arrested. The police said the attacks were racially motivated. The Indian High Commission said nine Indians were reportedly missing.

